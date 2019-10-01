LAKE MILLS — Three different players scored for the Lake Mills L-Cats in their 3-2 victory over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld in a Capitol Conference soccer match on Tuesday.
Drew Stoddard, Holden Mock and Miguel Ortega were the goal scorers for the L-Cats. Lake Mills was able to keep the Wisconsin Heights offense in check. Caeben Schomber scored once and Gavin Childs scored the other goal.
Childs came into the game fresh off of a four-goal performance against Cambridge/Deerfield.
Lake Mills 2, Wisconsin Dells 1
Jailen Ortega and John Wilke each scored for the Lake Mills L-Cats in their 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Dells in non-conference prep soccer on Thursday night.
Wisconsin Dells scored in the first minute of the second half and the L-Cats responded with a pair of goals before end of regulation.
Ortega scored on a header and Wilke followed with the ultimately decisive second goal.
Lake Mills will continue its season against Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, October 1, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Grinwald Park in Watertown.
