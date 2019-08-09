The opportunity to have a rural upbringing surrounded by agriculture, hunting and conservation is something to be cherished. It’s a way of life reminiscent to a bygone era. The members of the Grelton Conservation Club take that commitment to balancing nature and wildlife with safe and organized hunting seriously.
The club will host their largest fundraiser of the year the Ninth Annual Consignment Auction on Sunday at 9 a.m. on County Highway A, south of Grellton.
“We do it as a fundraiser to offset the costs for our scholarships and our conservation outreach programs,” said Dale Sjoberg, club president for the past nine years.
The club has over 30 members and 60 local landowner members around Jefferson County, according to its Facebook page and provides youth with Hunter’s Safety, scholarships and opportunities related to rural living.
Last year the club handed out $4,700 in scholarships to four recipients who are involved in agriculture or conservation.
“Since 2005 we’ve given out 60 scholarships valued at $60,000,” Sjoberg said. “We are also in the pursuit of having our own land.”
Currently the Grellton Conservation Club has no land, but the club would like to realize the dream of owning a property someday so some of the funds raised will be going to that fund.
Sjoberg has been involved with the club since 2000 and before becoming president nine years ago was the secretary.
“It’s time for more people to start giving back,” he said. “I had a pretty good upbringing and I’d like to see more kids have the opportunities I had (for hunting and conservation).
“I grew up on a farm and had a lot of hunting opportunities as well. I could let a couple chores slip if I was out hunting,” he said. "That didn't seem to work the same when I had the TV on."
This year the club saw dwindling sign-ups for Hunter’s Safety classes. Usually they host three sessions in April, June and July. This year they only had one class.
The club also has a “Learn to Hunt” program where they take their Hunter’s Safety students peasant hunting.
“We take them on a two-bird peasant hunt to get the experience of watching the dogs.”
The consignment auction will have a variety of items, Sjoberg says.
“There will be agriculture, sporting goods household collectables. There is something there for everybody.”
The club keeps the commission on auction items low they make the majority of their money on the concession stand, he said.
Those who may have something they want to include in the auction should call Dale Sjoberg at 920-253-6821.
The club meets at Linda’s Lookout on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Those interested in becoming new members are welcome to attend a meeting.
