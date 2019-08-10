A 23-year-old Lake Mills man was among seven deputies being sworn in by Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney Friday.
Henry Chesmore of Lake Mills will attend Blackhawk College Law Enforcement Academy with four of the other deputies; while two are already law enforcement certified and will go straight to on-the-job training.
They will all take part in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail Academy later this year. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period.
