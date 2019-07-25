Cassandra (Burns) Schneider, the 2006 Lake Mills High School valedictorian, has been named Ashwaubenon High School associate principal, The Press Times in Green Bay reported.
The change was effective July 1. She was formerly a math teacher at the school.
Schneider holds both a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from St. Norbert College and a master of science degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Schneider began her educational career teaching seventh-grade math at McKinley Middle School in Racine during the 2010-11 school year.
For the last eight years she has been in Ashwaubenon teaching math and also freshman at-risk students.
Schneider told the newspaper she is “honored and excited to be taking on a new role as associate principal at Ashwaubenon High School.”
“I look forward to learning and growing with the students, staff and community as we continue to pursue excellence in all we do,” she said.
Superintendent Kurt Weyers said Schneider was one of 46 applicants for the position and interviewed among three finalists that also included Josh Murnane, an associate principal and activities director in the Neenah Joint School District, and Kelly Jensen, a high school at-risk teacher in Kimberly.
Weyers said Schneider’s selection as AHS associate principal will receive final approval this month by the Ashwaubenon school board.
