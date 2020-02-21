The L.D. Fargo Public Library will hold a Transgender Competence training Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Join Ginger Baier from OutReach LGBT Community Center and learn a basic understanding of Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, Queer and Transgender people of color. An ideal opportunity to learn about the transgender community and join a lively and fun conversation with a Q&A afterwards.
Baier is a 67-year-old transgender woman who transitioned later in life. She will share her life story and her transition story with the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.