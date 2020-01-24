There are so many misconceptions about police work and contrary to what you see on TV crimes can’t be solved in the hour it takes to watch “Law and Order.”
The Citizen Police Academy, which is already filled, is for those interested in learning about what it takes to do real police work in Lake Mills.
“The purpose is to educate people on what we do and what we can’t do,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck. “Todays world has so much misinformation about our capabilities and authority.”
In reality it takes months and even years to do DNA testing. Testing is done in the order it is received.
“The only exception is if the case is an emergency and the crime lab prioritizes it.”
As a public agency, Selck says the public has a right to know what they do, and the Citizen Police Academy is a chance to ask those questions and find out where their tax dollars go.
“It gives citizens a chance to ask questions about things they do not understand about our department. Every agency is different. Every community has different challenges and no two law enforcement agencies are the same,” Selck said.
The program is also a way for the police to reach out to the community.
“We would like input from the citizens as to how we are doing, and what areas concern them the most. We are hoping to increase communication directly between citizens and the community.”
For Selck it’s important the police department be a part of the community and apart from the community.
“Citizens generally feel more comfortable reporting crimes and getting help with issues if they know and trust someone on the department. This is a small town and it should have that small-town feel,” Selck said, but it’s important to remember Lake Mills is not in a vacuum and crime does happen here. “We are a professional organization with a lot of capabilities.”
Topics discussed will include active shooter scenarios and bullying in schools, tasers, traffic enforcement, field sobriety testing, the K9 program, drug investigations, concealed carry and more.
A waiting list of interested individuals is being taken at the Lake Mills Police Department. Those interested should contact Police Chief Mick Selck at 920-648-2354.
