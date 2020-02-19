The Lake Mills City Council voted to allow proposals for food trucks and food vendors at Sandy Beach during the summer at a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. The decision comes after the demolition of the Sandy Beach restaurant.
“The RFP allows us to evaluate multiple types of vendors and see how and where we want to place them in the park and what times and places,” said City Manager Steve Wilke. “The RFP says submit your proposals whether you are a food truck, or some other type of vendor and we will review them and try to put together the best package we can to put into the park.”
There is a possibility for sale of alcohol. Persons can include it in their proposal. The RFP includes information on qualifications, insurance, employee requirements, schedule of services, menu and more.
“It gives us a good structure to work from,” Wilke said.
Council members asked what the layout of the vendors would be.
“We have an idea of where we want the food trucks, but other types of vendors could be spread out.” Wilke said. He also mentioned they wouldn’t want to have too many vendors down there at one time.
He said during the week one vendor would probably be enough, but on the weekend, more would be needed.
“This is not a contract,” he said. “This does give them an idea of what their expenses will be.”
Patrick Doyle of Doyle’s Dogs asked about the possibility of using the snack shack at the beach, after the council suspended the rules so he could speak during the meeting.
“The building will be there this summer,” Wilke said. “There is a place in the boat launch grant where they do removal of asphalt at the park and they could remove that as well, but it will there this year.”
Doyle said using that building would make it possible for his company to be at the beach on busy days and less busy days as it would help with storage needs.
“I want to hear as many options as I could have. We want to have a high-quality service,” Wilke said. “We’ve had five people already ask if we could send them this, so people are interested.”
The council heard about what they would need to do to get a grant for the interpretive part of the archeological study at Sandy Beach.
The City of Lake Mills is not a Certified Local Government under the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office and Department of the Interior, a municipality with CLG status is eligible to apply for Wisconsin Historic Preservation Fund subgrants from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund allocation to the state.
“When you move to a CLG and set up the historic preservation documents it gets a little heavier handed from the state historic preservation office,” Wilke said. “The debate is do we become a CLG and go through that process or do we fund this on our own and not go through a grant?”
It’s not known how much funding is needed yet for the interpretive education project. Wilke said Commonwealth Heritage Group, who did the study could probably give them an idea.
“This could be done any time after the boat launch is done. There is no rush,” Wilke said.
He thought there could be about five education sites at the park.
“We might be able to partner with the Aztalan Historical Society when it gets to that point,” said Vickie Schmidt. “Maybe they could qualify for a different type of grant.”
In other business the council:
— Moved an ordinance to its second reading for adding and article for a neighborhood service officer to help with ticketing during snow storms and other issues around the city.
“It wouldn’t be all the time. Most of the time the police department will handle it, but sometimes they are busy,” Wilke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.