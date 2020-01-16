State Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) voted Wednesday in support of a package of eight bills from the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption. The legislation works to address the cost and extended timeline for adoption, moving children from instability to permanence.
"As the chair of the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption, I am extremely proud of this legislative package. At the beginning of this process, Speaker Vos charged the task force with finding ways to lower cost, reduce timelines, examine the termination of parental rights process, and bring awareness to adoption. These bills address those topics and tackle issues with the goal to reduce trauma and place children in loving, stable homes more quickly,” stated Rep. Dittrich, in a press release.
According to the Department of Children and Families in FY2018, 754 children were adopted in Wisconsin; 7,832 children were in an Out of Home Placement.
“These children should not be languishing in hopelessness and ambiguity. We need to find ways to move children from instability to permanency, helping them to become successful and well on their way to productive lives. These bills directly affect the adoption process and will start to accomplish our goals,” concluded Rep. Dittrich.
Six of the eight bills were passed unanimously; all eight bills passed the State Assembly and are now under consideration in the State Senate.
