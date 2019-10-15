COLUMBUS — Grace Schopf had 16 kills for the Lake Mills L-Cats as they earned a 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 20-25, 15-11 victory against Columbus in Capitol North volleyball on Tuesday, October 8.
The senior had a 38.1 attacking percentage in 42 attempts with six errors.
Olivia Dunkleberger and Sophie Lee joined Schopf in double digits for kills. Dunkleberger had 11 kills and Lee had 12 kills.
Katie Palmer helped Lake Mills gain an edge with three service aces and three blocks; both were team highs.
Senior Tatum Riggleman led the defense with 39 digs. Schopf had 16 digs and sophomore Ava Belling added 15. Belling had 29 assists and Olivia Karlen added 19 assists to facilitate the Lake Mills offense.
Lake Mills remains in second place in the Capitol North with the win. The L-Cats will play against Lodi on Tuesday, October 15. If Lake Mills wins, it will be in second place outright. If Lodi wins, it will move into a tie for second place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.