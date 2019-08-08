7/25/19

Vehicle Lockout W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning No Tail Lights E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Fail to Obey Sign S. CP Avenue/American Way

Warning No Headlights S. Main Street/W. Lake Street

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Main Street/Madison Street

7/26/19

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road

Assist Fire Mulberry Street

15-day Correction Failure to Transfer Title, No Proof of Insurance, Warning Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, Failure to Change Address W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Harassment Water Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Found Property Water Street

7/27/19

Citation Violate Probationary License Restrictions, Warning Improper Left Turn W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Open Door N. Main Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street / W. Prospect Street

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

Found property E. Lake Street

Check Welfare O’Neil Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Speeding E Lake Street

Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/W. Lake Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street

Warning Fail to Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/ S. Main Street

Warning Improper Display of Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Warning Improper Passing W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

Warning Defective Tail Light W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

7/28/19

Warning Illegal Window Tint N. Main Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

Warning Fail to Transfer Title, Non-Registration, no Insurance, Fail to Carry Driver’s License Owen Street / E. Lake Street

Retail Theft E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street / E. Lake Street

Citation Operate after Suspension, Warrant Sandy Beach Road

Warning Illegal Rear Tint, Cracked Windshield I-94E/Hwy 89

Assist EMS Topel Street

Warning Improper stop, Citation Operate While Intoxicated Prospect Street/Madison Street

7/29/19

Citations Operating While Revoked, 5th offense, Operate Vehicle with Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Assist EMS E. Lake Street

Warning Failure to Display Registration Decal Pinnacle & E. Lake Park Place

Warning Expired Registration Hwy V & 89

Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

Disorderly Conduct Water Street

Operating Under the Influence (1st), Warning Littering Water Street/S. Washington Street

7/30/19

Warning Unauthorized Display of License Plates W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign E. Madison Street / N. Main Street

Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign E. Madison Street / N. Main Street

Missing Person E. Lake Street

911 hang up Tamarack Drive

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Jefferson Street/CP Avenue

Warning Improper Plates Owen Street/CP Avenue

Salvation Army Voucher Water Street

Warning No Insurance, Fail To Display Front License Plate CTH V/Maple Court

7/31/19

Found Property E. Lake Street

Warning Defective Brake and Tail Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path

Citation Failure to Fasten Seat Belt E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street

Citation Operating while Suspended, 8th offense S. CP Avenue / E. Lake Street

Warning Fail to Yield Right of Way S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Boat Launch Violation Sandy Beach Road

Battery/Disorderly Conduct W. Madison Street

EMS Assist Tamarack Drive

Warning Illegal Tint Linden Street

Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/Hwy 89

Citation Expired Registration Woodland Beach Road/ Woodland Court

Citation Expired Registration, Warning Exhaust CTH V/Maple Court

Warning Failure to Display Front Plate CTHV/Birch Street

Accident Fiberdome Parking Lot

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Oasis Truck Stop

Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.