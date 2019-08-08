7/25/19
Vehicle Lockout W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning No Tail Lights E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Fail to Obey Sign S. CP Avenue/American Way
Warning No Headlights S. Main Street/W. Lake Street
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Main Street/Madison Street
7/26/19
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road
Assist Fire Mulberry Street
15-day Correction Failure to Transfer Title, No Proof of Insurance, Warning Speeding W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding, Failure to Change Address W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Harassment Water Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Found Property Water Street
7/27/19
Citation Violate Probationary License Restrictions, Warning Improper Left Turn W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Open Door N. Main Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street / W. Prospect Street
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
Found property E. Lake Street
Check Welfare O’Neil Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Speeding E Lake Street
Warning Defective Brake Light S. Main Street/W. Lake Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street
Warning Fail to Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/ S. Main Street
Warning Improper Display of Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Warning Improper Passing W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
Warning Defective Tail Light W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
7/28/19
Warning Illegal Window Tint N. Main Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
Warning Fail to Transfer Title, Non-Registration, no Insurance, Fail to Carry Driver’s License Owen Street / E. Lake Street
Retail Theft E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Owen Street / E. Lake Street
Citation Operate after Suspension, Warrant Sandy Beach Road
Warning Illegal Rear Tint, Cracked Windshield I-94E/Hwy 89
Assist EMS Topel Street
Warning Improper stop, Citation Operate While Intoxicated Prospect Street/Madison Street
7/29/19
Citations Operating While Revoked, 5th offense, Operate Vehicle with Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Assist EMS E. Lake Street
Warning Failure to Display Registration Decal Pinnacle & E. Lake Park Place
Warning Expired Registration Hwy V & 89
Warning Speeding Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
Disorderly Conduct Water Street
Operating Under the Influence (1st), Warning Littering Water Street/S. Washington Street
7/30/19
Warning Unauthorized Display of License Plates W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign E. Madison Street / N. Main Street
Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign E. Madison Street / N. Main Street
Missing Person E. Lake Street
911 hang up Tamarack Drive
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Jefferson Street/CP Avenue
Warning Improper Plates Owen Street/CP Avenue
Salvation Army Voucher Water Street
Warning No Insurance, Fail To Display Front License Plate CTH V/Maple Court
7/31/19
Found Property E. Lake Street
Warning Defective Brake and Tail Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path
Citation Failure to Fasten Seat Belt E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street
Citation Operating while Suspended, 8th offense S. CP Avenue / E. Lake Street
Warning Fail to Yield Right of Way S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Boat Launch Violation Sandy Beach Road
Battery/Disorderly Conduct W. Madison Street
EMS Assist Tamarack Drive
Warning Illegal Tint Linden Street
Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/Hwy 89
Citation Expired Registration Woodland Beach Road/ Woodland Court
Citation Expired Registration, Warning Exhaust CTH V/Maple Court
Warning Failure to Display Front Plate CTHV/Birch Street
Accident Fiberdome Parking Lot
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Oasis Truck Stop
Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
