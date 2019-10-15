Two doubles flights and one singles flight will be going as representatives of the Lake Mills L-Cats in the WIAA Division 2 state tennis meet on Thursday and Friday.
Senior Jena Smith, the top singles player for Lake Mills, is the only singles player to advance. Julianna Wagner and Gabby Mahr as well as Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel each earned spots in the doubles brackets.
Smith will take her 24-4 record to state after taking fourth place in the WIAA Division 2 Watertown Luther Prep sectional on Wednesday at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown.
“Jena Smith won an absolute battle against a gritty opponent,” Lake Mills coach Cam Dary said. “She worked all match to find the right blend of aggressiveness and consistency, putting it together when it mattered most while coming from behind to win 11-9 in a tiebreaker. I’m incredibly proud of the resilience she showed.”
Smith will play against special-qualifier Sarah Horth of Kohler at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wagner and Mahr also took fourth place in the No. 1 doubles flight to earn a qualifier spot. The top Lake Mills duo has a 23-3 record up to this point in the season. They’ll take on West Salem juniors Julia Krien and Josie Lajuenesse (15-10) at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kroll and Legel remained undefeated in 27 matches to earn the top spot in the No. 2 doubles flight. They’ll compete against Altoona duo Kate Harris and Aly Wagner (16-13) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The doubles teams were both dominant as usual to secure spots in the state tournament,” Dary said. “They worked all year for this, and while the pressure would have been too much for a lot of girls, they stepped up and played as strong as they have all season.”
All WIAA Division 2 state tournament matches are played at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.