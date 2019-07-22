Stephen Considine has been on the job for over a week as the athletic director for the Lake Mills Area School District and assistant principal at Lake Mills High School.
Considine, a Portage native, comes to Lake Mills from the Baraboo School District where he was teaching seventh grade social studies and was the head baseball coach and assistant football coach. Prior to working in Baraboo, he taught high school history and coached in Randolph for three years.
Coming to Lake Mills was an opportunity for Considine and his family, wife Andrea and two-year-old son Zeke, to be closer to family.
“The athletics program is rolling right now so it’s an exciting time to be welcomed into the family and be a part of it,” Considine said.
Considine’s primary goal right away will be getting to know the coaches.
“I’m not going to reinvent the wheel, things are going well here. Some of the things I’m passionate about are culture and leadership. I’d like to get an advisory council with students going,” he said.
He also hopes to work with the community on more fundraisers for the athletic programs.
“I just want to be the support I can for the coaches,” he said. “Lake Mills is really doing special things with athletics and anything I can do to promote or even take us to the next level I’m going to try to do.”
Considine has had a passion for athletics his entire life.
“I played in high school and college.”
In high school Considine was a three-sport athlete and also played baseball in college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Considine is a 2011 graduate with a degree in secondary education. He also coached at the school for several years.
“I’ve always been around sports my entire life. In today’s society any extra-curricular activities are really important to molding the next generation. I see athletics as more than just athletics but something that creates a stronger generation.”
So far Lake Mills has been very welcoming to Considine and his family.
“Steve brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm,” said Cale Vogel, Lake Mills High School principal. “He’s proven himself in his career and we are really excited to have him here.”
Considine and his family hope to relocate to the area soon. They are working on selling their house in Baraboo. He looks forward to meeting students and their parents at the parent meeting Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
