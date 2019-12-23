Topel’s Towing and Repair Service is offering free New Years Eve safe rides in the Lake Mills area once again.
The service will provide a ride to and from participating locations including to and from a patron’s homes. Participating locations include Aztalan Inn, Sunshine Brewery, Crawfish Junction, TT’s Timeout, Hering’s Fish Bowl, The Hub Cafe, The Grist Bar and Table and Sportsman’s Pub.
Rides will be provided from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. by calling or texting 920-605-0112 on the evening of the event (if texting, give address, how many people, and where you would like to go).
Sponsors for this year’s program include: Chapter 2 Inc., Fiberdome Inc., Jensen Plumbing and Heating, Greenwoods State Bank, Ryan’s Auto Repair, S & S Plumbing, CV Hair Company, Crystal Farms, American Family Insurance, Lake Mills Cleaners and Dyers, lake Mills Market, American Legion, Lake Mills Main Street Program and the Lake Mills Leader.
Safe ride reserves the right to deny service to anyone.
