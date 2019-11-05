Surviving the holidays can be a challenge for anyone, especially if they’ve lost a loved one. Wondering how to make it through the days and weeks ahead can seem like a daunting task. Spending time with others who lost someone special and share similar experiences can help.
Rainbow Hospice Care offers an annual holiday grief service for people that are struggling with the death of a loved one. Two remembrance services, entitled “Grief...for the Holidays,” will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Community Room of the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. It is located at 1225 Remmel Drive and the public is welcome to attend.
This program will offer ideas on how to plan for the holidays and how to deal with the many emotions one will face this holiday season. Everyone will then participate in a memorial service to remember and honor those who will be missing from the table and around the tree this year. Several readings and music will also be featured throughout the program.
While most people are eagerly anticipating the holiday season, some people who have experienced loss are dreading them and trying to figure out how to survive and get to January 2,” said Laura Wessels, Rainbow Hospice Care Bereavement Counselor.
ollowing the conclusion of the service, refreshments will also be offered and there will be time for conversation.
For more information on this year’s holiday grief service, please contact Laura Wessels at (920) 674-6255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.