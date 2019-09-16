Those looking to make a difference and help strengthen the communities in Jefferson County without being on more committees, doing event planning and hosting fundraisers should consider Community Purse
Then this high-impact, low-involvement organization which benefits local non-profit groups is for you.
The next quarterly meeting of Community Purse of Jefferson County takes place Thurs. November 14h at Sunshine Brewing Company, 121 S. Main Street in Lake Mills. Social, beverages and food from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., followed by presentations from charities 7 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (Meeting dates in 2020: Feb. 13, May 14, and Aug. 13)
For information, contact Jefferson County Community Purse President Laura Pennington at 847-295-8466 or laurapennington@charter.net. Learn more at http://www.communitypurse.org/chapters/jefferson-county-chapter
