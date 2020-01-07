WAUNAKEE — Junior forward Charlie Bender poured in a career-high 34 points for the Lake Mills L-Cats as they earned a 68-61 overtime victory against Madison Edgewood in a non-conference game at Waunakee High School on Saturday.
Bender had nine first-half points as the L-Cats (8-1) trailed by six at the break. He then scored 22 points in the second half, including four 3-pointers and 7-for-7 from the free throw line, adding three points in overtime of the team's eighth straight victory.
Bender has scored 15 or more points in the each of the last five games.
Senior guard Mike Herrington added nine, seven of which came in the second half, and junior guard Drew Stoddard had eight before fouling out.
Junior forward Adam Moen contributed seven and junior forward Jaxson Retrum registered six.
For Edgewood (3-6), Wallace Schmotzer scored 18, Michael Regnier chipped in 12 and Ben Newton had 10.
The L-Cats host Sauk Prairie in a nonconference game at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 68, MADISON EDGEWOOD 61 (OT)
Lake Mills 29 28 11 — 68
Edgewood 35 22 4 — 61
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Herrington 4-0-9, Stoddard 3-2-8, Retrum 3-0-6, Moen 3-1-7, Bender 11-7-34, Johnson 1-2-4. Totals 25 12-17 68.
Edgewood (fg-ftm-pts) — Golden 1-2-4, Newton 4-1-11, Thelen 0-2-2, Regnier 6-0-12, Jimenez 4-0-11, Nwankwo 1-0-2, Schmotzer 9-0-18. Totals 25 5-8 61.
3-point goals — LM (Bender 5, Herrington) 6; E, Jimenez 3, Newton 3. Total fouls — LM 11, E 16.
