Lake Mills’ moms and in partnership with Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) are coming together to sponsor the Lake Mills Children’s Clothing Giveaway Monday, Aug. 12, 12-4 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 13, 10a.m-5 p.m. at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
The success of the clothing giveaway is due to the generosity of the local community. Now in its second year, the semi-annual event has thus far provided cost-free clothing to over 250 area children.
"We know there are families struggling in the community. We want them to feel comfortable coming to the clothing giveaway, so we don't require any type of application or proof of hardship. We don't even ask for a name; everyone stays anonymous," said one of the event organizers Melissa Roglitz-Walker. “It’s really just a bunch of parents and grandparents helping other parents and grandparents.”
This event is for families in need in the Lake Mills Area School District and surrounding area and provides clothing for children of all ages and sizes. There are no questions asked.
New this year, organizers decided to open up the event to families in the surrounding communities of Cambridge, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, and Waterloo on Aug. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.
"We have such a giving community, we wanted to spread the love, so to speak," said Roglitz-Walker.
Volunteers are needed Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for setup including assisting with dropoff locations in transporting donations to the church and Aug. 13 anytime from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Help is needed with stocking, sorting, and delivery to set up, greeting and providing customer service during the event, and cleaning up after the event.
Please sign up here if you can assist: http://bit.ly/LMgiveawayvolunteer or call Melissa at 920-988-2203.
Donations of new and clean gently used clothing can be dropped off anytime at the following addresses: 422 Margarette St., Lake Mills; 206 E. Mills Dr., Lake Mills; 406 W. Madison St., Lake Mills; Sunshine Brewing, 121 S. Main St., Lake Mills; 121 Chapel Hill Dr., Johnson Creek.
Donations can also be dropped off at the church the morning of Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon. New school supplies are also being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.