6/29/19

Citation : underage drinking, 1st offense N. Main Street

Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach

Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach

Parking Citation Sandy Beach

Parking Citation Sandy Beach

Parking Citation Sandy Beach

Assist EMS Sandy Beach

Alarm Oakbrook Drive

Written Warning Expired Registration Grove Street/E. Lake Street

6/29/19

Citation Operating After Revocation, Written Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Road

Operating Under The Influence (2nd), Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Written Warning Exhaust, Excessive Acceleration S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang Up S. Oak Street

Found Property Commons Park

6/30/19

Parking Citation Sandy Beach

Citation: Violate license restrictions; written warning speeding, expired registration, no proof of insurance S. Ferry Drive / Circle Drive

Assist EMS Sandy Beach

Assist EMS Sandy Beach

Damage to Vehicle Sentry Foods

Vehicle lock out E. Tyranena Park Road

Found Kitten E. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Commons Park

7/1/19

Warning Speeding Woodland Beach Road

Citation no Driver License on Person, Warning Expired Registration S Ferry Drive/Harvey Road

Warning for plates hard to see, Seatbelt S. Ferry Drive/Dodge Court

Written Warning: Fail To display license plate 89/CTH V

15 Day Certificate: Expired Registration 89/CTHV

Keep The Peace Cherokee Path

EMS Assist Lakers

Written Warning: Improper Stop, Cracked Windshield Prairie Avenue/ Prospect Street

Written Warning: Fail To Stop at Stop Sign CTHV/ Mulberry Street

Vehicle lock out Bartels Beach

Written Warning: Fail To Stop at Stop Sign Pinnacle/ Hwy 89

Disorderly Conduct/ All Other Neighbor dispute E. Lake Street

All Other/TRO S. Main Street

7/2/19

Warrant arrest, written warning — improper stickers, fail to change address S. Ferry Drive / W. Lake Street

Residential alarm S. Ferry Drive

Scam Water Street

Written Warning: Operate without adequate muffler CTH/89

Written Warning: Speeding on City Highway 89/Prospect Street

Written Warning: Fail to display license plate 89/CTH V

Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate Lake Shore Drive/Lake View Avenue

Citation: operate motor vehicle without Driver License on person Written Warning: Fail to yield Left hand turn, operate motor vehicle without insurance 89/Prospect Street

Citation: Display False Registration Plate, 15 Day Certificate: No Insurance, Unregistered Auto 89/CTH V

All Other/ 10-37 behavior Bartel’s Beach

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.