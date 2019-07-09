6/29/19
Citation : underage drinking, 1st offense N. Main Street
Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach
Launch Fee Violation Sandy Beach
Parking Citation Sandy Beach
Parking Citation Sandy Beach
Parking Citation Sandy Beach
Assist EMS Sandy Beach
Alarm Oakbrook Drive
Written Warning Expired Registration Grove Street/E. Lake Street
6/29/19
Citation Operating After Revocation, Written Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Road
Operating Under The Influence (2nd), Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Written Warning Exhaust, Excessive Acceleration S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang Up S. Oak Street
Found Property Commons Park
6/30/19
Parking Citation Sandy Beach
Citation: Violate license restrictions; written warning speeding, expired registration, no proof of insurance S. Ferry Drive / Circle Drive
Assist EMS Sandy Beach
Assist EMS Sandy Beach
Damage to Vehicle Sentry Foods
Vehicle lock out E. Tyranena Park Road
Found Kitten E. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Commons Park
7/1/19
Warning Speeding Woodland Beach Road
Citation no Driver License on Person, Warning Expired Registration S Ferry Drive/Harvey Road
Warning for plates hard to see, Seatbelt S. Ferry Drive/Dodge Court
Written Warning: Fail To display license plate 89/CTH V
15 Day Certificate: Expired Registration 89/CTHV
Keep The Peace Cherokee Path
EMS Assist Lakers
Written Warning: Improper Stop, Cracked Windshield Prairie Avenue/ Prospect Street
Written Warning: Fail To Stop at Stop Sign CTHV/ Mulberry Street
Vehicle lock out Bartels Beach
Written Warning: Fail To Stop at Stop Sign Pinnacle/ Hwy 89
Disorderly Conduct/ All Other Neighbor dispute E. Lake Street
All Other/TRO S. Main Street
7/2/19
Warrant arrest, written warning — improper stickers, fail to change address S. Ferry Drive / W. Lake Street
Residential alarm S. Ferry Drive
Scam Water Street
Written Warning: Operate without adequate muffler CTH/89
Written Warning: Speeding on City Highway 89/Prospect Street
Written Warning: Fail to display license plate 89/CTH V
Written Warning: Fail to Display License Plate Lake Shore Drive/Lake View Avenue
Citation: operate motor vehicle without Driver License on person Written Warning: Fail to yield Left hand turn, operate motor vehicle without insurance 89/Prospect Street
Citation: Display False Registration Plate, 15 Day Certificate: No Insurance, Unregistered Auto 89/CTH V
All Other/ 10-37 behavior Bartel’s Beach
