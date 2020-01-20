Winker for Assembly
Dear Editor,
I am running for Wisconsin State Assembly District 38 to promote a family-first agenda and return our state to its proud standing as a leader — in education, economic innovation, and natural resource protection. The working families, seniors, and young professionals who reside in our beautiful region deserve a representative who will fight for their quality of life.
The majority party lawmakers have for too long catered to vested and powerful interests. The results are stark: environmental protections disabled, public education funds diverted to private schools, sensible gun reform proposals not even discussed, and tax breaks for large corporations passed while the health care needs of working families are ignored.
Worse yet, civic discourse is at an all-time low. Science is disregarded. And truth is up for grabs. It feels impossible to even try and work things out. But we must try. I will work with moral courage and independence on the things that matter: helping families maintain health and safety so they may enjoy the freedoms of our great country.
Assembly District 38 is home to more than 58,000 people residing in 14 municipalities across parts of Jefferson, Waukesha, and Dane Counties. The election will be held on November 3rd A campaign kick-off is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, from 1pm to 3pm at the Oconomowoc Community Center (free and open to the public; kids are welcome). More information can be found on winkerforwisconsin.com.
Melissa Winker
Oconomowoc
