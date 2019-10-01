Due to thunderstorms, potential flash flooding and the Milwaukee Brewers being a wildcard in the playoffs tonight Tyranena Brewing Company will postpone it screening of “For the Love of Craft,” a documentary.
The film will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Tasting Room and on the outdoor screen of the Beer Garden.
Tyranena will donate $1 for every pint sold to the Wisconsin Brewers Guild, which supports craft brewers throughout the state, during the event.
