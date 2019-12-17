COLUMBUS — Lake Mills wrestlers excelled at the Capitol Conference wrestling multi-duals on Friday.
The L-Cats defeated Poynette 39-36, tied Luther Prep 42-42 but won on a tiebreaker criterion 43-42, lost to Lodi 70-10 and defeated Lakeside Lutheran 48-30.
Colton Brandel (120 pounds) and Ben Buchholtz (152) each finished 4-0 in those duals for the L-Cats.
Brandel earned an 8-4 decision in his victory against Poynette, he pinned his Luther Prep and Lakeside opponents in the first period. Brandel was the only wrestler to earn a victory in a match wrestled against Lodi. He earned a victory by major decision.
Buchholtz had a second-period pin against Poynette, a third-period pin against Luther Prep and another pin with one second left against Lakeside. Buchholtz received a forfeit in the loss to Lodi.
Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran each finished 1-3. The Warriors beat the Phoenix 42-36 by scoring pins in the final two matches.
LAKE MILLS 39, POYNETTE 36
106, 170, 182, 195 — Lake Mills received forfeit
126, 132, 220 — Poynette received forfeit
113 — Double forfeit
120 — Brandel, LM, dec. Pinheiro, 8-4; 138 — Hamre, P, pinned Flood, 1:43; 145 — Bahr, P, pinned Eveland, 1:52; 152 — Buchholtz , LM, pinned Attoe , 2:54 160 — Quest , LM, pinned Nielsen , :31; 285 — Theder , LM, pinned Tiffany, :26.
LAKE MILLS 42, LUTHER PREP 42
Lake Mills wins 43—42 on tiebreaker
106, 113, 126, 132, 220 — Luther Prep received forfeit
120 — Brandel , LM, pinned Zipp , :50; 138 — Flood , LM, pinned Dobbenstein , 1:56; 145 — Hillmer , LP, pinned Eveland , 2:35; 152 — Buchholtz , LM, pinned Moore , 5:53; 160 — Quest , LM, pinned Chavez-Alejandre , 3:32; 170 — Cassady , LM, pinned Rutschow , :39; 182 — Bartels , LP, pinned Klein , 5:53; 195 — Tindell, LM, pinned Schroeder , 1:41; 285 — Theder , LM, pinned Blank , :58.
POYNETTE 48, LAKESIDE 24
113 — Double forfeit
170, 182, 195 — Lakeside received a forfeit.
106 — Gauer, P, pinned Sommer, 2:22; 120 — Pinhero, P, pinned McIlvain, 1:01; 126 — Stewart (P) pinned Schmidt , 3:27; 132 — Amacher (P) pinned Schleef , 1:50; 138 — Hamre, P, pinned Ja. Horta , 2:28; 145 — Bahr, P, dec. Je. Horta, 18-9; 152 — Attoe, P, pinned Clark, 1:22; 160 — Stout , LL, pinned Nielsen, 1:22; 220 — Stoy, P, dec. Doering, 10-6; 285 — Tiffany, P, pinned Iglesias, 4:50.
LODI 71, LAKESIDE 6
106, 138, 220 — Lodi received forfeit.
145 — Lakeside received forfeit
113 — Mickelson , Lo, pinned McIvain , 1:23; 120 — Curtis , Lo, pinned Schmidt, 2:08; 126 — Licht, Lo, tfall Schleef, 15-0; 132 — McDonald, Lo, dec. Ja. Horta, 8-2; 152 — Nickolay , Lo, pinned Stout, :42; 160 — Hanson , Lo, pinned Lazano , :25; 170 — Helmbrecht , Lo, pinned Sullivan, :07; 182 — Simplot, Lo, dec. Haley, 4-3; 195 — Beyer , Lo, pinned Doering , 4:20; 285 — Heintz , Lo, pinned Iglesias , :24;
LODI 70, LAKE MILLS 10
106, 113, 126, 132, 220 — Lodi received a forfeit
152 — Lake Mills received a forfeit
120 — Brandel, LM, mdec. Mickelson, 20-8; 138 — McDonald , Lo, pinned Flood, 4:54; 145 — Potter, Lo, pinned Eveland, :33; 160 — Nickolay , Lo, pinned Quest, :33; 170 — Hanson , Lo, pinned Cassady, 1:28; 182 — Helmbrecht , Lo, pinned Klein , :32; 195 — Simplot, Lo, mdec. Tindell, 11-3; 285 — Ripp , Lo, pinned Theder, 1:06.
LAKE MILLS 48, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30
106, 126, 132, 220 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit.
285 — Lake Mills received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Brandel, LM, pinned McIlvain, 1:07; 138 — Flood, LM, pinned Ja. Horta, 3:32; 145 — Je. Horta , LL, pinned Eveland, 1:48; 152 — Buchholtz, LM, pinned Clark, 5:59; 160 — Quest, LM, pinned Stout, :59; 170 — Cassady, LM, pinned Lozano, :36; 182 — Klein , LM, pinned Sullivan, 1:53; 195 — Tindell, LM, pinned Haley, 2:31.
LAKESIDE 42, LUTHER PREP 36
106 — Lakeside Lutheran received a forfeit
113 — Luther Prep received a forfeit
120 — McIlvain, LL, pinned Zipp, 3:39; 126 — Schmidt , LL, pinned N. Wendland, 1:40; 132 — Palacios, LP, dec. Schleef, 7-2; 138 — Ja. Horta, LL, pinned Dobberstein , LP, :52; 145 — Je. Horta , LL, pinned Hillmer, :54; 152 — Moore, LP, pinned Clark , :20; 160 — Chavez-Alejandre , LP, dec. Stout, 7-1. 170 — Rutschow , LP, pinned Lozano, 2:53; 182 — Bartels, LP, pinned Sullivan, :19; 195 — Haley , LL, pinned Schroeder , 2:00; 220 — Doering , LL, pinned Wiedenhoeft , 3:49; 285 — Blank , LP, pinned Iglesias , 1:21.
