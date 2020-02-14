The Lake Mills Town Board approved an ordinance to change the regular monthly meeting time from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“I like our meeting date as it is,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson. “We’ve never really had a conflict with the Jefferson County Board meeting before being on the same night.”
Board members said if there ever was a conflict the board would be amendable to changing the meeting time.
The meeting date will stay on the second Tuesday of the month.
The board also approved changing the time of the Town Plan Commission meeting to a seasonal schedule. The meetings could be at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. and the time will be on each month’s agenda.
Board members discussed and approved ATV route signage.
“We need to record these signs and understand where they are,” Oostdik said. “I’ve had many discussions with the county highway department about where these signs should be.”
She also mentioned Jefferson County not wanting ATV riders on county roads, specifically County Roads B and V in the Town of Lake Mills.
Kurt Orcutt, who is facilitating the signage in the Town of Lake Mills, said according to state statutes, county roads with speed limits under 35 miles an hour are automatically included in the ATV route within the town.
Lake Mills City Manager Steve Wilke helped Orcutt locate where signs could be placed on County Highway V.
“In that area there is BP, Pizza Pit, Culvers and The Market and they are all for bringing business in. I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to extend our route there,” he said.
“If we are going to share any posts they have to be town posts, not county posts,” Oostdik said. “I do think there will be conflict on County Highway B.”
In other business the board:
— Approved posting a notice for request for proposals for the placement of town buoys and swim ropes.
— Approved the Ragnar Great Midwest 2020 relay race for May 16.
— Approved the special event permit for the Lake Mills Triathlon on June 7.
— Approved the MACC Fund Trek 100 special event June 6.
