Due to the upcoming retirement of the current District Administrator, Pamela A. Streich, the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education is conducting a search for its next district administrator.
The Board of Education invites community input in the search process. A districtwide Community Forum will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School. All members of the Lake Mills Area School District are invited to attend the Community Forum.
Community members are also encouraged to share their ideas by completing the District Administrator Search Questionnaire which can be accessed on the District website www.lakemills.k12.wi.us until Dec. 2.
The Board of Education believes community involvement in the search process is essential to finding the right leader for LMASD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.