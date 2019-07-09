From short stories to biographies, thrillers and mystery, Margo Peters of Lake Mills has been writing since she was a child.
The hobby for many and job for few didn’t really start to take hold until Peters was a freshman in college, encouraged by teachers she started to submit short stories to magazines.
“I loved it and I could do it,” said the 86-year-old author. “It takes a lot of application and hard work.”
She sent stories to Woman’s World and Cosmopolitan magazines, but the stories were rejected.
Peters continued her education receiving a bachelor’s, master’s and eventually a Ph.D.
“At that point I said, ‘what do I want to write about?’ After writing papers for professors.”
Her doctoral dissertation was on Charlotte Bronte, so it was natural for her to write her first biography about the author.
“I had read every book she and her sisters ever wrote,” she said. “Biographies are fun but scholarly.”
The book, “Unquiet Soul: A Biography of Charlotte Bronte,” was accepted by two major publishers. She went with Doubleday, publishing in 1975.
“Authors always say, ‘it took me my whole life to write it,’” she said of the book. In total she said it probably took four or five years to complete with the dissertation.
“You couldn’t write it without all your background up until that point,” she said.
Peters was a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, originally from Wausau and moved to Lake Mills in the 1970s. She taught English literature and woman’s studies. She retired in 1991 and is now professor emerita.
Peters has written 12 books in total including her newest, “Murder in Ice,” set in the small southeastern Wisconsin town of Mills Lake in the winter of 1980. The story follows Matilda Roth Hamilton, a New York art magazine reporter, who comes to town to interview an artist. She finds herself in the middle of several murders.
The work of fiction is based on Lake Mills with a few fun characters that might remind readers of people they know around town.
“I love the heroine,” Peters said. “She always refers to herself by her full name and I just love her. I hope other people do to.”
Steve Bower and Leslie DeMuth also contributed to the book, helping to plot it out.
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will be hosting a book launch party for Peters at the Fargo Mansion on Sunday, July 14 from 3-6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. There will be food and drinks and Peters will be signing books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.