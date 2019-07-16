Improvements are nearing completion at the Rock Lake Activity Center and will be completely finished by the end of August.
The gym at Rock Lake Activity Center is now complete and ready for use by community members. Thanks to a city compliance loan granted in 2018, the center was able to improve lighting, HVAC, flooring and other upgrades.
Fundraising efforts by the Lake Mills Pickle Ball group provided extra money for a new gym floor. Fort HealthCare, Lake Mills Rotary Club, The Lake Mills Community Foundation and a host of individual donors, all contributed to the cost of a sport court surface.
“This is now a really nice space for area residents to use when playing outdoors is not an option. It’s clean, safe, well lit and available to the public for a nominal fee,” said Susan Maloney, executive director of the center.
Community residents can reserve the gym for team practices, personal play or large gatherings. The gym is also open to the public during office hours when not specifically reserved for classes or activities. More information about reserving the gym can be found at www.rocklakeac.org or by calling the center 920-945-0156.
