Due to the high water levels, the Jefferson County Parks Department
has closed: Rock River Park - W5281 County Hwy B, Johnson Creek; Cappie’s Landing - N8625 Jefferson Road, Watertown; Kanow Park - N8238 Rock River Road in the Town of Ixonia and Hwy 16 Wayside Park – W802 State Rd. 16, Ixonia
Please feel free to contact the Parks Department at 920-674-7260 with any questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.