Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) is looking forward to hosting interns again for the summer of 2020. The internships will run from May until August and will be within several divisions throughout LSC’s trade territory.
During the internship program the students will learn and practice skills in their desired areas of interest that will benefit them in their future careers. “Our interns receive a combination of coaching and hands-on experience and are expected to work hard, but have fun doing it,” explains Brian Musser, talent acquisition partner of LSC.
Landmark is looking to fill positions in the following categories: accounting-finance (Cottage Grove), agronomy sales, agronomy operations, animal nutrition, credit-loan (Cottage Grove), grain, and marketing and communications (Cottage Grove).
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a short course, associates, or bachelor’s degree program and have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA. The ideal interns will have excellent verbal and written communication skills, organization and time management skills, strong computer skills, eager to learn new things, be a team player, and self-motivated.
“My internship with Landmark not only gave me a hands-on experience to put on my resume, but it gave me opportunities to network with current employees and gain friendships among the other interns,” says Shelby Veum, 2019 marketing and communications intern.
During the internship, students can spend a day or two in another department, getting a taste of the different job opportunities throughout LSC. “We start off the internship summer with a formal orientation and networking event with leadership. Interns are also encouraged to go on ride-a-longs to learn about other divisions of the cooperative,” says Musser. He continues, “Ideally, the internship is the start of a long, successful career with Landmark.”
For more information on Landmark’s internship opportunities, visit https://landmark.coop/careers/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.