Dear Editor,
"Thank you for your service," rings hollow with state GOP and Corporate America!
Well, another Veteran's Day is upon us, a day to truly thank our veterans for their
service in trying to sustain democracy abroad. We honor our veterans by supporting this mission both monetarily and in our attitudes. Sadly, this mission is not supported in our state by our GOP leaders who have gerrymandered democracy from our state, and in the process have denigrated the service of our veterans!
Tell Representatives Fitzgerald and Voss to honor our veterans by supporting a vibrant democracy in our state! And while your at it, remind corporate America that it takes money to support our troops by paying their fair share of taxes; putting your logo on fatigues to sell your wares doesn't hack it! God Bless our Veterans!
Dr. Robert Mertz
Lake Mills
