Luke 2:1-20 “In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. 2 (This was the first census that took place while[a] Quirinius was governor of Syria.) 3 And everyone went to their own town to register.
4 So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. 5 He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. 6 While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, 7 and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.
8 And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. 9 An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. 10 But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. 12 This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
13 Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,
14 “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
15 When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
16 So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. 17 When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, 18 and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. 19 But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. 20 The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.”
With the purpose of celebrating the birth of Jesus, members of Real Hope Community Church are coming together on Christmas Day to bring a free meal to the public for the first time in Lake Mills.
“I really want the people in Lake Mills to have a sense of community,” said Adam Sigmund, organizer. “When people are separated from families it’s important the community supports them.”
Sigmund is hoping to reach people who need a good hot meal and fellowship at Christmas.
“People might be shut ins, or they just don’t have family around in the area.”
He said members of the church will be able to offer rides to those that need it. They are asking for an RSVP from people who plan to come.
“This will be a celebratory meal about the birth and life of Jesus Christ,” he said, but people of all faiths are welcome to enjoy food and fellowship.
“We want the people who come to know there are people out there who care about them in the community, who love them, and Jesus led us to that.”
The organizers are planning a traditional Christmas dinner with turkey, ham and all the fixings.
“Our local coffee vendors, Pyramid City Roasters will have a station up there. They will be taking care of the coffee.”
The organizers aren’t sure what kind of turnout to expect. They are hoping those who would like to come will RSVP but will welcome anyone the day of.
“I used to help my grandmother when she ran the meal in Johnson Creek,” he said. “We have about 10 people who have volunteered to help on the day of.”
Those who feel compelled to volunteer should contact the church.
“The goal of this is about celebrating the life of Jesus. I’d welcome volunteers if they came with a loving heart for the community.”
The food will come from cash donations or gift cards to the Lake Mills Market.
This latest endeavor of church members of Real Hope Community Church is just one of many community service projects the church does throughout the year.
The free community meal will be held Christmas Day 4-7 p.m. at Real Hope Community Church, 1345 Stonehedge Ln. Everyone is welcome, and RSVP’s are requested by Dec. 15 to 920-648-3500 or info@realhopecc.com.
