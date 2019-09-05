A 35-year-old Lake Mills man is facing charges after failing to stop for a police officer in the Town of Lake Mills in August.
Bryan Weber made his initial appearance in court Aug. 23 on four charges including two misdemeanor counts of resisting/failing to stop, resisting or obstructing and officer and two felony counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police attempted to stop Weber while he was driving Aug. 21 around 7:49 p.m. Police say Weber’s vehicle was approaching East Tyranena Park Road off of Owen Street and instead of stopping behind the white line pulled more than halfway out into the intersection. The officer attempted to stop Weber after he turned on to County Highway A, but after activating his lights and siren Weber didn’t stop for over half a mile until he reached a residence police stated was his grandparent’s home.
After pulling into the residence Weber gave police a false name.
In an unrelated case Weber is facing felony charges of misappropriating identification information, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
The court set a $2,500 cash bond with no conditions. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10.
