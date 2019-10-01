When the final strokes were counted, Maya Heckmann had lost the medalist honor for the Rock Valley Conference tournament, but the Lakeside Lutheran junior had played well enough in the fall to take home the overall Player of the Year honors for the conference.
Just like she did her sophomore year, Heckmann was the top golfer in the league.
“This season I was excited to see how my scores would compare with those from last year,” said Heckmann, who shot a 90. “I was super excited when I won POY because it was super awesome to see that all my hard work in the off season had paid off. I did put more pressure on myself this season compared to last because I wanted to play my best 24/7, so when I didn’t that was frustrating.”
Heckmann and the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors had the low team score on the day shooting 386 strokes. Their score beat Cambridge (399), which came in second place on Tuesday at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Delavan, but won the overall RVC title.
For the Warriors, it’s been improvement from the beginning of the season. Freshman Ava Heckmann shot a 96 with a consistent 48-48. Grace Thomas had the second-best score with a 99; Thomas shot a 53 on the front and a 46 on the back. Lauren Lostetter carded the fourth score for Lakeside with a 51-50.
“My team has improved so much this year it’s super awesome to see the excitement on their faces when they come in and talk about their round,” Maya Heckmann said. “I think that as a team our putting has improved a lot more compared to last season. We have worked super hard this year and coach (Kyra Lostetter) has done an amazing job at making this season so fun for everyone.”
The Warriors will continue their season in the WIAA Division 2 Racine St. Catherine’s regional at Ives Grove in Racine on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.