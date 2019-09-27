Lake Mills High School’s 2019 Homecoming will be the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 5. This year's theme is “Breakfast Cereals."
The categories are seniors, Froot Loops; Juniors, Lucky Charms; Sophomores, Trix and Freshman, Cocoa Pebbles.
Spirit Week days are: Monday, USA day; Tuesday, VSCO/frat day; Wednesday, color day (Freshmen-green; Sophomores-purple; Juniors-red and Seniors-white); Thursday, class theme day and Friday, spirit day.
Points are being awarded to students who dress accordingly for the Spirit Week days. This years Homecoming decorations include Advisory Doors, Halls, Benches, Campus Field, Downtown Windows and a Class Float. Winners will be announced during halftime of the football game on Friday. The Student Council will be selling Homecoming beads during the fun-filled Homecoming Week.
On Wednesday there will be Iron Man Volleyball at 6 p.m. in the upper gym. Powder Puff Football games will then be held behind the high school starting at 7 P.M. - Freshmen vs. Sophomores and then Juniors vs. Seniors; following the football games there will be a bonfire taking place at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The Homecoming Parade will be Friday, October 4, at 4 p.m. The parade will begin at the high school and proceed north on Main Street, left on Madison Street and left on Church Street to the Campus Field. The Pep Rally will follow, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Also at the pep rally the King and Queen will be announced.
The Homecoming Court includes: Freshman Mikayla Williams and Bismeet Mann; Sophomores McClain Mahone and Carson Lund; Juniors Madelin Garvey and Tyler Theder and Seniors Mia Kroll and Samuel Denzin, Lily Kussman and Camden Schultz and Tatum Riggleman and Riley Zirbel.
