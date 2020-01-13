Last week the Lake Mills Police Department recovered five bicycles stolen from area garages, Lake Mills Police reported.
Police caught the thief in the act, said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.
Only one of the bikes’ owner has been identified. Another bike has been located as of Monday and Lake Mills Police are asking area homeowners to check their garages to make sure their bicycles are secure.
“None of them have Lake Mills registration stickers on them, so if we don’t get them returned within the next few months they will likely be disposed of,” Selck said.
Those who find they have bicycles missing should contact Officer Hanley at 920-648-2354.
