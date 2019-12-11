Dear Editor,
More shootings, including two in Wisconsin recently. This highlights Governor Tony Evers’ call for legislative action on sensible gun law reform.
Gov. Evers recently called for a special session of the Wisconsin legislature to address this urgent need. How did Scott Fitzgerald react?
First, he delayed the session in an effort to blunt the call for action by Wisconsin citizens assembled outside the capitol. Then he “gaveled in and gaveled out” the special session, refusing to address the issue of gun control by even engaging in debate.
At a time when polls show an overwhelming majority of Wisconsin residents favor sensible gun legislation, he is failing to safeguard our children!
As he did when passing lame-duck legislation to wrest power from Gov. Evers, he did this under cover of the “will of the people,” even though “We the Irrelevant” research showed public opinion at 95+% in opposition to Fitzgerald’s partisan lame-duck action!
Mr. Fitzgerald is now seeking to widen his influence by running for the 5th Congressional seat being vacated by the retirement of Jim Sensenbrenner.
Tom Palzewicz is a strong candidate running in opposition to Mr. Fitzgerald. Tom is a sensible, well-informed candidate with the ability to listen to his constituents in an effort to get our government working again. He is a family man, businessman and navy veteran. His priorities are health care, the environment and common sense gun laws.
Go to his website, TomForWI.com, for more detailed information. I am particularly excited by his desire to move us forward in our need to safeguard the environment for our children!
Better yet, hear Tom in person. He is the kind of fair-minded representative we need to break the gridlock in Washington!
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson
