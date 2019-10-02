The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society extends in invitation to attend its Fourth Annual Cemetery Walk on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Lake Cemetery on Pine Street in Lake Mills.
Suggested donations of $5 each are appreciated, donations help support the mission of caring for the collections, historic museum site and sharing local history.
Meet a cast of characters; including a vaudeville actor and “gifted” lady who loved her community and animals, each with a unique, personal story that helped shape the Lake Mills community.
The walking tours begin at the white water tower near the center of the cemetery. Parking is located on Pine Street and on the two drives in the western side of the cemetery. Groups will be guided through the winding cemetery grounds so please be prepared for walking a distance on uneven ground to meet the Historical figures.
For more information visit, lakemillsaztalanhistory.com or on Facebook, www.facebook.com/LakeMillsAztalan, or call (920)728-2685.
