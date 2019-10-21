As part of the launch of the 2020 Census recruitment campaign, more than 120 recruiting events will be held throughout Wisconsin the week of October 21-26, 2019, with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for positions beginning in spring, 2020. Filling these positions is a critical step towards ensuring a complete and accurate census.
The U.S. Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is starting peak recruiting efforts now. Applying now to work as a census taker is a great way for seasonal workers, students, retirees, and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities.
Reserve a place in history by applying now and ensuring everyone in the community is counted next year.
Easy to Apply
Applying for one of these jobs is simple. Visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3 for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.
Those who are being considered for a position will receive a telephone interview. If offered a job, they will receive instructions on next steps via email.
Applicants will need to complete paperwork online and make an appointment to get fingerprinted for the background check. Once they are offered the job, there will be a period of time before their start date to allow time for the background clearance process. To search for possible management positions, go to USAjobs.gov.
Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.
The Wisconsin recruiting events will feature information on available jobs, and the requirements and duties of each. Events noted as “Recruiting-info and assistance” are informational recruiting events were attendees learn more about Census job opportunities and get assistance in the application process. Applicants may or may not be able to apply on site. “Applicants Days” are similar, but applicants can apply on site.
If hired, local employees will start work in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical in helping to ensure people respond to the 2020 Census, shaping the future of our country.
