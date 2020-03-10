Youth apprenticeship students recognized

The Lake Mills Board of Education recognized Youth Apprenticeship students Monday at it’s regular meeting.
Cyndy Sandberg, Jefferson County School to Career Consortium, has been with the program since its inception 30 years ago. This will be Sandberg’s last year in that role.
The Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship program is part of a statewide school-to-work initiative. It is designed for high school students who want hands-on learning in an occupational area along with classroom instruction.
This year there are 200 students in the program in Jefferson County, 19 of them from Lake Mills.
“That’s wonderful for the size district you are,” Sandberg said.
Students from Lake Mills and their employers were recognized by Sandberg along with the board. Students received awards in certified business co-op, certified business/marketing co-op, certified child care co-op, automotive technician, engineering youth apprenticeship, finance, graphic arts printing, health services, information technology, hospitality, manufacturing and agriculture.
The following students and employers were recognized: Ashley Cnossen and Samantha Spiegelhoff, Dolph Dairy, Patricia Krueger Dolph; Lily Kussman, Nielsen Dairy, Mary Ann Nielsen; Trevor Messmer, Messmer Farms, David Messmer; Madalyn Miller-Nielsen, Nielsen Farms, Chris Nielson; Mia Schroeder and Virgina Klecker, Paradigm Farms, Shelly Reichart; Erin Strauss, Straussdale Holsteins, Bruce Strauss; Ryan Demrow, J&L Tire, Chad Wuestenberg; Megan Polzin, AKT Business Services, Andy Barnes; Cheyenne Mitchel, Lake Mills Health Services, Kate McCready and Alamin Fatajo, Lake Mills Jimmy Johns, Brett Ward.
“We want to say thank you to Pam Streich, district administrator, who is retiring,” Sandberg said. “Especially with the remodeling to advance our programs. For the size of the county, we have four commercial food service facilities for training students in the food service industry. This one being the newest. It’s a compliment to the support of our communities.”
