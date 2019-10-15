The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education has started its search for a new superintendent. The board hired Wisconsin School Consulting for $8,000, Monday to perform the search that should be wrapped up by the end of February 2020.
“We reviewed two written proposals and received two other additional proposals and it was the decision of the board to go with Wisconsin School Consulting,” said Dr. Richard Mason, board president.
Dr. James Shaw, managing partner for Wisconsin School Consulting, has lived in Lake Mills for over 30 years and will be leading the search for the new head of Lake Mills schools.
“What a wonderful chance to help give something back to the Lake Mills community in what I think is the most important task the Lake Mills School Board undergoes, finding a new superintendent,” Shaw said. “This school board, I say this as a citizen who lived here and who voted and watched what was happening, is a very competent and professional school board and believe it or not that doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Shaw said the school board will be an asset to them in the search for a new district leader.
Shaw works with Dr. Miles Turner and together they’ve completed three school superintendent searches and more searches independently. Shaw and Turner have over 80 years of service to Wisconsin as local and statewide leaders. Shaw served as a teacher, psychologist, superintendent, University of Wisconsin professor and consultant. Turner has been a teacher, principal, superintendent, the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators and a consultant.
“We have the small school and large school background and the network throughout the state,” Turner said. “I’ve worked with superintendents for years. That background gives you not only the foundation I have in education and the knowledge of education at all levels but also the network.”
Lake Mills superintendent search will focus on Wisconsin and met Tuesday to fine tune questions for the application to be posted as soon as possible and to discuss the timeline of the search process.
“How do you replace somebody like Pam Streich,” Shaw asked. “It’s very difficult to find good superintendents, but it makes it much easier when you have a district that is functioning like Lake Mills is right now.”
The process will include community forums where the public will be able to weigh in on the candidates.
The new superintendent will start July 1.
In other business the board:
— Approved a short-term line of credit font to exceed $1 million with the Bank of Lake Mills.
— Approved Summer School dates for June 15-30, 2020 and July 6-21, 2020, including afternoon and evening swimming lessons.
— Approved Start College Now Requests, formerly Youth Options.
— Approved an overnight softball trip in March 2020.
— Approved the district organizational chart.
— Approved a consent agenda
— Approved a market adjustment increase for Cathy Kooiman, director of food service.
— The board approved over $2,000 in donations to district programs.
