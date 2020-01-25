Lake Mills Emergency Medical Services will hold its 21st annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction fundraiser on Saturday, February 22, from 4–7 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Drive.
Join them for all-you-can-eat chili and bid on a variety of great items in the popular silent auction. Carryouts and local delivery will be available. Call the number below on the day of the event to schedule delivery. Dinner prices are $7 in advance or $8 at the door for adults; $4 for children 4–10 years old. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance from any EMS member. Persons do not need to purchase dinner tickets to bid in the silent auction.
Auction items will be listed closer to the date of the event. Those who have auction items/services to donate, or would like to bake pies or desserts for the event, call Marty at 920-988-1036.
Some auction donation examples are handcrafted items, products or gift certificates from your place of business, themed gift baskets, sports memorabilia, tickets to sporting events or any unused product.
The Lake Mills EMS is a non-profit organization, serving Lake Mills and the surrounding communities since 1974.
