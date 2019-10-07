Sheila Plotkin, retired teacher and founder of We the Irrelevent, a website devoted to open records requests, will speak on her recent successful campaign to access communication revealing the public’s opposition to actions taken by state lawmakers on Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. The forum is sponsored by Indivisible Jefferson County, a citizen group organized in 2017 to assure open and transparent government and hold elected officials accountable.
Plotkin recently won a legal battle forcing the release of public comments in digital format rather than the costly paper option offered by legislators. The case concerned correspondence from the public with members of the state senate and assembly that showed overwhelming (98%) opposition to the lame duck session held in December 2018, resulting in a vote to shackle the powers of the incoming Governor and Attorney General. The move was touted by the leadership as “fulfilling the will of the people” despite evidence to the contrary. Plotkin’s dedication to open records law has been recognized by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.
Indivisible Jefferson County is open to all who would help advocate for transparent government and defend issues such as voting rights, health care, public education, climate, and sustainable economies. To contact the group, send an email to: indivisiblejeffersoncowi@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.