An early Saturday morning house fire displaced a family of three in Watertown.
WMTV-TV reported that a resident was woken up by the sound of fire at 923 Labaree St. at 12:57 a.m., according to the Watertown Fire Department. The department then received a call for an active fire with smoke and flames from the residence.
Once on scene, firefighters found flames coming out of the second story of the residence. The crews on scene were able to knock down the fire from the outside and enter to extinguish it, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
The fire then was upgraded to a MABAS box alarm fire, requiring additional EMS and fire crews to arrive on the scene.
The source of the fire was electrical with damage destimated at about $60,000, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
The Watertown Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Ixonia, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Waterloo and Clyman fire departments. The Western Lakes and Lebanon fire departments provided coverage at the station during this incident. The Watertown Police Department was on scene to help with traffic control and firefighting efforts.
There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
WMTV reported that the three residents were able to get out of the house safely and go to a neighbor’s house during the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to the Watertown Fire Department.
