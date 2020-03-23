We are living in uncertain times right now, there is doubt about that. Social distancing and coronavirus are new concepts to most of us. Here at the Lake Mills Leader and all of the newspapers in our publishing group, we are working to give you the most up to date information on COVID-19 through our website and weekly newspaper.
In this issue you can see the latest information as of our press time Tuesday afternoon, a feature about what one of our local restaurants is doing to stay afloat and a listing of restaurants who are offering takeout options, among many other stories including some not related to the coronavirus like the Lake Mills Middle School solo and ensemble results.
We had a new type of Friday night fish fry last week, one without the old fashioned to go with it. The owners of Crawfish Junction in Milford, like many other area business owners, are doing everything they can to stay busy with their business cut in half by mandates from the governor regarding social distancing.
With many people out of work and some being asked to work from home and do school work from home it may be hard, but let’s do what we can as a community to support our local businesses through this difficult time. Maybe this Friday you can still have fish fry and an old fashioned by buying the ingredients for the drink from the Party Mart and the Lake Mills Market and ordering fish fry from Aztalan Inn, Crawfish Junction or Lake Mills Family Restaurant. They will bring it right to your car. Let’s be creative about how we can stay connected as a community while we are apart.
If you are one of the few who is sick, we are with you and supporting you from a distance. According to the World Health Organization, people with COVID-19 will experience fever, tiredness and a dry cough. Some may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Symptoms are mild and begin gradually.
Some people who become infected will not develop any symptoms, according to the World Health Organization. About 80% of people will recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 in 6 people who get COVID-19 will become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing.
Older people and those with underlying medical problems, such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illnesses. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.
However, you spend the next several weeks or months do your best to stay connected, go on walks, do yard work, wave to your neighbors, call your family members or video chat. Stay well Lake Mills.
