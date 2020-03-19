The final phase of the South Main Street project started south of Woodland Beach Road in Lake Mills March 16.
Signs posted on the edge of town for the last several weeks said the work would start March 16, but people in the area were still shocked by how fast the work ramped up said city officials at a City Council meeting March 17.
“They weren’t supposed to start Monday (March 16) and they did,” said City Manager Steve Wilke.
“They said they would start today (March 17) and they started yesterday,” commented Diann Hosp Fritsch, council president.
“They did some closures and other things that surprised people. They’ve had an unusually large amount of traffic driving through and some very close calls. They were worried about one ambulance call today,” Wilke said.
At the information meeting DOT officials said they would do preliminary work starting March 16 and would begin digging March 23, Wilke said.
“They really ramped up this Monday, which caught us all a little off guard,” he said. “They want to be out of here on the date they are supposed to be out of here.”
The project is set to be finished July 1.
With school being called off in Wisconsin, workers no longer have to worry about keeping a bus route twice per day for the time being.
The project will consist of two 12-foot wide travel lanes, one five-foot and one four-foot bike lane, one eight-foot parking lane on the east side of the road, curb, gutter and sidewalk. The sharp curve on Main Street at the intersection of County Highway A will be re-aligned to lessen the sharpness of the curve and upgrade to current design standards, matching the existing speed limit.
LaLonde Contractors, Inc. began pavement removal right away and will follow with water main installation, followed by the sanitary and storm sewer insulation. They plan to be rebuilding the road in late April and May and then move on to curb, gutter, driveways and sidewalks in late May and June.
The detour route for the project will go from I-94 to Johnson Creek to Highway 26 to Jefferson to Highway 18. The road will be open to residents who live in the project limits, but it will be an uneven and changing surface as the work moves along. There will be access for Sandy Beach Road and businesses in the area such as Topel’s Towing and Repair and Vita Plus.
For information about the project Jeremy Hall can be contacted at 608-245-2655 or Jeremy.hall@dot.wi.gov, Brian Kane, City of Lake Mills Streets Project Liaison at streetsprojects@ci.lake-mills.wi.us or 920-723-1346 or Chad Raschelin, on-site project leader, 608-225-1346 or craschein@cgcinc.net.
