Dear Editor,
On Tuesday mornings when I volunteer at our public elementary school, I observe happy, eager students led by hardworking and kind teachers, who include all students—special needs, English Language Learners, those from troubled home lives and those who demand extra attention by the hour. With the help of Special Education teachers, classroom aides and volunteers, I see classroom teachers use creative methods to help all kids mature, succeed in small and big ways and thrive.
The survival of our nation depends on the strength of an educated people. This means all people, rich, poor, native born or immigrant, all races, genders and sexual orientations. We must recognize that our public schools were created to serve this purpose and attain this goal.
Visit your local public schools, volunteer your services, be proud to pay your taxes to support public education! Celebrate “We Love Our Public School Week.”
Marianne Hauser
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.