A 28-year-old Sun Prairie man is facing his second OWI charge after pulling out in front of a Lake Mills Police officer in October.
Cody Freidel, is charged with one count operating while intoxicated, second offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Freidel blew a .113% on his preliminary breath test. The evidentiary test at the Lake Mills Police Department at about 10:50 p.m. showed Freidel had an alcohol concentration .09%.
According to a criminal complaint on Oct. 12 at 10:08 p.m. a Lake Mills police officer was driving eastbound on County Highway V when a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Owen Street failed to yield to him, turning left in front of the officer. The officer anticipated the car would not stop and braked to avoid a collision.
The officer made a traffic stop and observed signs of intoxication and performed field sobriety tests. The defendant stated he had his last drink at 9:30 p.m.
Freidel’s initial appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Jefferson County Court. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years and six months in jail and up to $2,200 in fines.
