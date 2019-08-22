Justin Brock of Lake Mills always knew he wanted to join the military.
“I felt like it was something I needed to do,” he said.
The father of a friend of his who had been in the Marine Corps for many years solidified the fact that he wanted to join the Marines.
“I knew I was going to serve, but at that time I just didn’t know what branch.”
He joined in January 2008, left for Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego where he did his basic training. He did his infantry training at Camp Pendleton and was stationed in Hawaii for the first four years of his service.
Brock was in a riffle company.
“We did a lot of patrolling and basic infantry stuff, sleeping in the dirt, getting rained on all the time.”
Brock went on two deployments to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010-11.
“My first deployment was definitely the hardest,” he said. “We were the first ones in when President Obama did a huge push of troops into Afghanistan. We were in a small deserted city called Nauzad in the Helmand Province. We had taken it over from a different Marine unit and they took it over from the British, so we were only the second or third American unit there.”
The small city was in rough shape.
“At the time it was one of the most mined areas in the world. There were a lot of IUD’s. I hit a lot of them. We exchanged gunfire with the enemy a lot.”
“There was a lot of shooting and just being at our wits end. It wasn’t overly bad,” he said.
The heat was hard to prepare for Brock said.
“It was super hot. I think it was 120 degrees at one point. You just walk outside, and it takes the breath out of you.”
Where he slept he said at least there was an air conditioner.
He left Afghanistan in September 2009.
Brock married his wife Courtney in March 2010, right after his first deployment.
He said their families have been really supportive of both of them over the years. The couple now has three sons Mason, Gavin and Levi.
“I only saw Courtney for maybe a month total out of the six or seven months I was back. We did a lot of training and I went back over there.”
They were on a six-month rotation. The unit then went to Nawa.
“It was completely different scenery. The Helmand River went through, there were crops being grown, trees and grass. It was completely different than the last deployment, which was in a desert. All the trees that were there we couldn’t go into because it was so heavily mined, and the enemy owned it.”
During the second deployment he says he rode around in a vehicle most of the time doing supply runs within the company’s area of operation.
“That deployment was a little bit quieter. There weren’t too many gun fights. We hit a couple of IUD’s, but it was more relaxing than my first deployment.”
“I distinctly remember my squad leader, we had pulled up to the Helmand River and we had sent a small detachment out to do some scouting to see if we could cross it, about 20 minutes later I was sitting with the trucks and he just comes floating down the river.”
When he came back the family stayed in Hawaii before choosing orders to the east coast to a specialized unit called Chemical, Biological, Incident Response Force at Indian Head Naval Support Facility in Maryland.
They stayed in Maryland for four and a half years.
Brock was diagnosed with a Traumatic Brain Injury when he started suffering from migraines as a result of his deployments but says he doesn’t really notice the effects of it.
“Mine was several continuous hits over the 14 months I was in country,” he said. “The neurosurgeon equated it to an NFL quarterback continuously getting hit over time, not one large one but multiple small ones.”
The diagnosis was toward the end of his Marine Corps career. He also had two shoulder surgeries. He was medically discharged in July 2016, meaning he was too hurt to continue his career.
Leaving the Marine Corps was an adjustment for Brock and his family.
“I was used to the structured day to day environment of the military and not being at the lowest rank anymore,” he said. “I was a Sergeant at that point, and I had to fully envelop myself in the family life and take care of my kids and their day to day needs were completely different than taking care of adults.”
He had to switch his mindset to dealing with kids instead of adults.
“It was a time of learning for not only me but the kids.”
After his time in the Marines, the family came back to Lake Mills and Brock enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study history. He stopped attending before getting his bachelor’s degree but was accepted into the Police Academy at Madison College, graduating in May. He started his new job in July as a police officer for the City of Whitewater.
“I’ve always wanted to continue to help people. The last unit I was in, in the Marine Corps gave me the opportunity to work with people instead of just being a guy in the infantry. I could go out and talk to firefighters, EMS and police officers when we would go out and train, and it just felt like it was something I needed to do,” he said. “Even though I studied history, because I love it, I just knew being a police officer is where I was going to end up.”
He’s hoping he can make a difference in someone’s life through his new job.
His time in the Marines helped him grow up Brock says.
“It was a lot of hard learned lessons,” he said. “Ever since I had my kids and Courtney with everything I do I try to think of how it’s going to affect them.”
Courtney has been a big support to him.
“She’s definitely my rock and keeps me anchored.”
His connections in the Marines also helped land him his new job.
“I don’t talk to them every day, some of them I haven’t talked to in a year, but with this hiring process I put some of them down as references and they gave good references,” he said. “A lot of them are really good guys and it’s nice to have them in my corner.”
He says the best thing that happened as a result of his military career was marrying Courtney and their kids.
“I came away from the military with a lot of good memories, a lot of bad memories, some indifferent, but she stuck with me the longest and the kids are definitely stuck with me.”
