I’m one of the lucky few, depending on how you look at it. I’m still at work with childcare, but many would say it’s better to be home right now, experts are recommending even those who show no sign of illness should stay home and self-quarantine.
Staying home is a good way to protect oneself and others from the coronavirus and it’s important to help “flatten the curve,” but it could definitely lead to boredom.
I applaud the childcare centers who are staying open to make sure those of us who do have to go to work, especially healthcare workers and first responders, but that’s not what this column is about. You are home with the kids, the first few days were nice, but now what? Here is my list of things to do at home with the kids.
1. Playdough! Who doesn’t love to squish some playdough around. Make some “food,” use cookie cutters, go crazy.
2. Do the puzzle you have tucked away in the closet. Do one for kids and one for adults.
3. Watch “Frozen II” on Disney Plus, up early on the streaming service for stir crazy families or watch my favorite all the “Toy Story” movies.
4. Do a science project, build a solar system or volcano. Haven’t you always wanted to do that?
5. Make bird feeders by rolling pine cones or toilet paper rolls (I know you have plenty of these) in peanut butter and bird seed, then hang outside. Bird feeders can be made many ways with things you have around the house be creative or Google. After you hang them, do some birdwatching. Don’t forget to pick up a camera!
6. Make cookies, muffins, cakes, brownies and then eat!
7. Color! Get out all those old coloring books. Use markers, colored pencils, pens, highlighters, whatever!
8. Check out PBS Kids online to play kids games, watch videos and learn while having fun.
9. Watch YouTube Kids and have a dance party in the living room. “The wheels on the bus go round and round…”
10. Let the kids help you make a from scratch dinner. Let them choose the recipe.
Whatever you choose to do make these next few weeks memorable, while staying at home. We will look back on this time and our kids will ask us what we did. Make a memory worth looking back on.
