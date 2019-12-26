Lake Mills Board of Education President Richard Mason will not run for reelection in April.
Mason served 12 years on the board and has been a driving force over the last several years with building referendums, the recent superintendent search and other important work.
Candidates interested in submitting a declaration of candidacy to be placed on the ballot for the Spring Election can do so at the Lake Mills School District Office until Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Questions can be directed to the district office by calling 648-2215.
The election will be April 7, 2020.
Other members of the board are: David Roedl and Rachael Roglitz-Davies with terms expiring in 2021 and Robert Dimperio and Dr. Dawn Delaney with terms expiring in April 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.