The best July weather imaginable, some fire-and-brimstone preaching, the camaraderie of family, friends and business associates ... You couldn’t have had a more fitting opening to the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.
Things got off to a rousing start on the massive Walter family farm Tuesday morning, with everyone from state and county officials, to Wisconsin’s Alice in Dairyland, chiming in to provide perspectives on the meaning of “Farm Tech Days,” and its potential for lasting impact on the state’s farmers and economy overall.
It’s really hard to get a handle on the size and scope of this event. It’s a gigantic affair, in about as rural an area as one can imagine. Over the past few weeks a tent city tantamount to a farming “Woodstock” has emerged along Jefferson County Highway A at Grellton — which never entertains more than a few dozen people on a busy night at nearby Linda’s Look-Out tavern. But go there today and you will be courteously met by 1,500 enthusiastic volunteers as you try to make sense of farming exhibit after exhibit on 70 acres proper, with another few hundred acres added for those who want to view field demonstrations of machinery and drainage options.
This summit meeting of Wisconsin agriculture lasts through Thursday, and is, according to one of its many organizers Scott Schneider, who spoke at the opening ceremony, a vehicle for formation of friendships and business liasons in farming.
“I hope we all look back on this with fondness,” Schneider said. “Every member of the group involved here today exemplifies living up to their responsibilities. It’s my pleasure and honor to be involved with this show.”
Schneider added that the Walter family, the hosts of the show have been, “... a wonderful host family for a world-class show.”
Jefferson County UW-Madison Extension Agent LaVern Georgson said he felt privileged to introduce the ceremony’s special guests, including some from the extension itself, the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Wisconsin Farm Technologies Board, Jefferson County Board Chairman Jim Schroeder and Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier. Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Brad Pfaff said a few words and even the 72nd Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin of Milton, made the trip to take part in the celebration.
Pfaff thanked Georgson and the Walters for their dedication to the event and its planning.
“Thank you for opening your home to 40,000 people over these three days,” Pfaff said to the Walters.
According to Pfaff, agriculture adds $88 billion to Wisconsin’s economy annually.
“We are America’s Dairyland and that means a lot to all of us,” Pfaff said, adding Wisconsin is one of this country’s most technologically advanced states in terms of the way it manages agriculture.
“We, in Wisconsin, are blessed with great people, soil, water and technology,” he said. “But as important as technology, is the farmer — the individual who plants the seeds, fertilizes and harvests.”
Pfaff said he and other state officials recognize that being a farmer is one of the most challenging occupations there is today. He said it’s not lost on state officials that farmers wage an almost-constant battle with weather, prices and what he termed “an unnecessary trade war.”
“But farmers are resilient, entrepreneurial, with a lot of get-up-and-go, and I have a great opportunity in my job to work in government to do my best for farmers,” he said.
Pfaff said he is confident farmers will always succeed because of their strong communities and families.
Schroeder acknowledged the thousands of volunteers it takes to run an event such as farm technology days.
“All the work has been done. The groundwork has been laid. Now let’s enjoy 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days,” he said.
With a fiery benediction from the Rev. Jeffery Meyer, among the last words at the ceremony were offered by Alice In Dairyland.
“Wisconsin is an agricultural powerhouse and this is our week to showcase that fact,” she said. “I urge you to truly immerse yourself in Wisconsin agriculture this week.”
