Thank you to the Lake Mills and surrounding area fire departments and emergency responders your immediate response to our recent barn fire. We are forever grateful for everyone who offered their helping hands, those who opened the gates, and stopped along the road to assist moving 75 heifers to safety.
Thank you to the Lake Mills and area communities for your words of comfort, support, and strength as we look to future days ahead. Lake Mills is an incredible community that we are so proud to be a part of.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Donald and Phyllis Strauss
the families of Straussdale Holsteins LLC
